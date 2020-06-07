WALNUT • Over a week after he disappeared from a therapeutic facility for boys in rural Alcorn County, 14-year old Nathan Covarrubias was found alive on Sunday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday afternoon that the teen was found in Tennessee. He was taken to a hospital in Memphis for medical evaluation, according to Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell.
An autistic teenager, Covarrubias went missing from the Summit’s View Ranch for Boys on Friday, May 29.
In operation since 2018 in the heavily wooded, far northwestern corner of Alcorn County, the ranch offers itself as a faith-based treatment center for boys with behavioral and emotional problems.
The facility is just shy of the Tennessee state line. Tony Farese, an attorney for the Summit’s View Ranch, cited information available to him and said he believes Covarrubias was found on or near Winwood Farms Loop in Tennessee, which is off a highway that becomes Highway 15 in Mississippi.
Speaking to the Daily Journal last week while their soon was still missing, Edgar and Carrie Covarrubias described Nathan as outdoors oriented and a lover of the natural world, with a particular interest in snakes.
The couple persistently held out hope that he’d be found alive. They said he had a high tolerance for discomfort, and they believed he would be able to survive outdoors, despite temperatures that have climbed in the last week.
The Covarrubias family lives in Forth Worth, Texas and have been joined in Mississippi by family, their pastor and fellow church members in the search for Nathan, who will turn 15 next month.
Local law enforcement, including sheriff offices, police departments and other officials across three counties in two states searched for Nathan using ground teams, drones and dogs.
The FBI joined the search on Friday. Further details about the boy’s discovery were not immediately available Sunday evening.
Sometime in the weeks before Nathan Covarrubias disappeared from the Summit’s View Ranch, Child Protective Services began an inquiry at the facility, as first reported by the Daily Journal on Sunday.
Speaking on behalf of the ranch, Farese has denied any wrongdoing and said the facility and its director, David Lovely, are fully cooperating with CPS.