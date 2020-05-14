The Mississippi State Health Department reported 393 new COVID-19 cases identified through testing, the third-highest single day total released thus far.
The state also reported 15 new deaths, for a total death toll of 480, with a total case count of 10,483.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tishomingo and Union.
Monroe County also added a new death and leads the region in both COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 209 and 22 respectively.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 14 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 250 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi county cases
Alcorn 12
Benton 14
Calhoun 58
Chickasaw 110
Clay 75
Itawamba 73
Lafayette 106
Lee 83
Marshall 63
Monroe 209
Oktibbeha 97
Pontotoc 25
Prentiss 36
Tippah 66
Tishomingo 11
Union 57