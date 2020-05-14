COVID-19 update May 14, 2020

MSDH COVID-19 update for May 14, 2020

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 393 new COVID-19 cases identified through testing, the third-highest single day total released thus far.

The state also reported 15 new deaths, for a total death toll of 480, with a total case count of 10,483.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tishomingo and Union.

Monroe County also added a new death and leads the region in both COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 209 and 22 respectively.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 14 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 250 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi county cases

Alcorn 12

Benton 14

Calhoun 58

Chickasaw 110

Clay 75

Itawamba 73

Lafayette 106

Lee 83

Marshall 63

Monroe 209

Oktibbeha 97

Pontotoc 25

Prentiss 36

Tippah 66

Tishomingo 11

Union 57

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus