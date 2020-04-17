COVID-19 update, 4/17/20

The Mississippi Health Department on Friday afternoon reported 169 known cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths, bringing the state’s total number of known cases 3,793 and known deaths to 140.

In Northeast Mississippi, Monroe County continued its ascent in known cases, adding four. It continues to now lead the immediate region in total cases, at 58.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties added cases Friday: Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss,

Clay, Itawamba and Oktibbeha counties had additional deaths reported.

Alcorn 7

Benton 6

Calhoun 32

Chickasaw 39

Clay 22

Itawamba 13

Lafayette 39

Lee 49

Marshall 37

Monroe 58

Oktibbeha 42

Pontotoc 17

Prentiss 16

Tippah 45

Tishomingo 2

Union 9

