The Mississippi Health Department on Friday afternoon reported 169 known cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths, bringing the state’s total number of known cases 3,793 and known deaths to 140.
In Northeast Mississippi, Monroe County continued its ascent in known cases, adding four. It continues to now lead the immediate region in total cases, at 58.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties added cases Friday: Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Clay, Itawamba and Oktibbeha counties had additional deaths reported.
Alcorn 7
Benton 6
Calhoun 32
Chickasaw 39
Clay 22
Itawamba 13
Lafayette 39
Lee 49
Marshall 37
Monroe 58
Oktibbeha 42
Pontotoc 17
Prentiss 16
Tippah 45
Tishomingo 2
Union 9