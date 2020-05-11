djr-2020-05-08-news-restaurants-open-twp2

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 173 additional new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 5 additional deaths, including one in Itawamba County.

The state’s total of known COVID-19 cases as identified through testing now numbers 9,574, while the death toll stands at 435.

The Health Department estimates that 6,268 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

In Northeast Mississippi, the following counties added cases: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Tippah and Union.

Pontotoc County had it’s total case count reduced downward, from 24 to 23 as sometimes occurs as the Health Department continues to investigate cases.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 238 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi case counts

Alcorn 10

Benton 13

Calhoun 58

Chickasaw 93

Clay 66

Itawamba 69

Lafayette 101

Lee 80

Marshall 56

Monroe 199

Oktibbeha 89

Pontotoc 23

Prentiss 36

Tippah 66

Tishomingo 10

Union 50

