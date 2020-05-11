The Mississippi State Health Department reported 173 additional new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 5 additional deaths, including one in Itawamba County.
The state’s total of known COVID-19 cases as identified through testing now numbers 9,574, while the death toll stands at 435.
The Health Department estimates that 6,268 COVID-19 patients have recovered.
In Northeast Mississippi, the following counties added cases: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Tippah and Union.
Pontotoc County had it’s total case count reduced downward, from 24 to 23 as sometimes occurs as the Health Department continues to investigate cases.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 238 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi case counts
Alcorn 10
Benton 13
Calhoun 58
Chickasaw 93
Clay 66
Itawamba 69
Lafayette 101
Lee 80
Marshall 56
Monroe 199
Oktibbeha 89
Pontotoc 23
Prentiss 36
Tippah 66
Tishomingo 10
Union 50