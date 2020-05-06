The Mississippi State Health Department reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 32 new deaths.
Of the 32 reported deaths, five previously occurred in April and are reported now following death certificate investigations.
In Northeast Mississippi, counties reporting new COVID-19 cases are Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Union
Counties with newly reported deaths are Clay and Prentiss.
Calhoun and Lee counties had their total case numbers revise downward slightly, which sometimes occurs after death investigations are completed.
Monroe County continues to lead the region in total cases and deaths, with 178 and 20 respectively.
North Mississippi Health Services reports nine hospitalized COVID-19 cases and 220 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi county case numbers
Alcorn 10
Benton 12
Calhoun 57
Chickasaw 83
Clay 58
Itawamba 65
Lafayette 96
Lee 73
Marshall 49
Monroe 178
Oktibbeha 59
Pontotoc 22
Prentiss 33
Tippah 61
Tishomingo 8
Union 40