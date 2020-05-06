may 6 numbers

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 32 new deaths.

Of the 32 reported deaths, five previously occurred in April and are reported now following death certificate investigations.

In Northeast Mississippi, counties reporting new COVID-19 cases are Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Union

Counties with newly reported deaths are Clay and Prentiss.

Calhoun and Lee counties had their total case numbers revise downward slightly, which sometimes occurs after death investigations are completed.

Monroe County continues to lead the region in total cases and deaths, with 178 and 20 respectively.

North Mississippi Health Services reports nine hospitalized COVID-19 cases and 220 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi county case numbers

Alcorn 10

Benton 12

Calhoun 57

Chickasaw 83

Clay 58

Itawamba 65

Lafayette 96

Lee 73

Marshall 49

Monroe 178

Oktibbeha 59

Pontotoc 22

Prentiss 33

Tippah 61

Tishomingo 8

Union 40

