COVID-19 update, 4/20/20

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, with 10 new deaths.

Accurate as of Sunday evening, the newest numbers bring the statewide total to 4,512 cases and 169 deaths.

Racial disparities continue among the known cases, with black residents overrepresented. Of the known cases, 55 percent are black, and of the known deaths, 63 percent are black.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases reported are as follows: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe and Prentiss.

Chickasaw was the only Northeast Mississippi county with a new death reported Monday.

Monroe County continues to add known COVID-19 cases and remains the county in the region with the most such known cases at 75. Lafayette is just behind it, with 67 known cases and Lee has 63 cases.

No new deaths or cases were reported out of Tippah County Monday, but that county continues to have the most known deaths in the region, at 7.

Northeast Mississippi cases, as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

Alcorn 7

Benton 8

Calhoun 42

Chickasaw 45

Clay 26

Itawamba 26

Lafayette 67

Lee 63

Marshall 38

Monroe 75

Oktibbeha 43

Pontotoc 18

Prentiss 25

Tippah 47

Tishomingo 4

Union 11

