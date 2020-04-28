The Mississippi State Health Department reported 248 new COVID-19 cases and 10 news death on Tuesday, for a case total in the state of 6,342 and a death toll of 239.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases were the following: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.
Monroe County added the most new cases, with nine and continues to have the highest total of the region.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 186 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi counties
Alcorn 10
Benton 9
Calhoun 50
Chickasaw 67
Clay 33
Itawamba 51
Lafayette 88
Lee 71
Marshall 42
Monroe 153
Oktibbeha 48
Pontotoc 18
Prentiss 31
Tippah 53
Tishomingo 7
Union 16