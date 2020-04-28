COVID-19 update, 4/28/20

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 248 new COVID-19 cases and 10 news death on Tuesday, for a case total in the state of 6,342 and a death toll of 239.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases were the following: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.

Monroe County added the most new cases, with nine and continues to have the highest total of the region.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 186 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi counties

Alcorn 10

Benton 9

Calhoun 50

Chickasaw 67

Clay 33

Itawamba 51

Lafayette 88

Lee 71

Marshall 42

Monroe 153

Oktibbeha 48

Pontotoc 18

Prentiss 31

Tippah 53

Tishomingo 7

Union 16

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

