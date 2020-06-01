COVID-19 screenshot update, 6/1/20

The Mississippi State Health Department on Monday reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths linked to the disease.

The statewide total of the novel coronavirus now stands at 15,752, with 739 dead. The Health Department presumes that about 11,200 patients have recovered.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the disease: Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Union.

No Northeast Mississippi counties reported additional deaths.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county's

Alcorn 17

Benton 14

Calhoun 65

Chickasaw 137

Clay 114

Itawamba 88

Lafayette 137

Lee 154

Marshall 81

Monroe 261

Oktibbeha 243

Pontotoc 36

Prentiss 56

Tippah 73

Tishomingo 32

Union 84

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

