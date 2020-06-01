The Mississippi State Health Department on Monday reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths linked to the disease.
The statewide total of the novel coronavirus now stands at 15,752, with 739 dead. The Health Department presumes that about 11,200 patients have recovered.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the disease: Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Union.
No Northeast Mississippi counties reported additional deaths.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county's
Alcorn 17
Benton 14
Calhoun 65
Chickasaw 137
Clay 114
Itawamba 88
Lafayette 137
Lee 154
Marshall 81
Monroe 261
Oktibbeha 243
Pontotoc 36
Prentiss 56
Tippah 73
Tishomingo 32
Union 84