The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported an addition 263 cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing, with 16 additionally known deaths.
Known cases to date now total 11,967 with known deaths standing at 570.
The Health Department estimates that 7,681 COVID-19 patients have recovered.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties added cases: Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc.
No counties in the region added any new deaths in Wednesday’s report. Lee County had its case total revised downward by one, from 96 to 95.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 16 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 280 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi county cases
Alcorn 12
Benton 13
Calhoun 59
Chickasaw 117
Clay 86
Itawamba 81
Lafayette 110
Lee 95
Marshall 68
Monroe 226
Oktibbeha 110
Pontotoc 26
Prentiss 36
Tippah 69
Tishomingo 21
Union 65