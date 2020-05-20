COVID-19 update, 5/20/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported an addition 263 cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing, with 16 additionally known deaths.

Known cases to date now total 11,967 with known deaths standing at 570.

The Health Department estimates that 7,681 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties added cases: Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc.

No counties in the region added any new deaths in Wednesday’s report. Lee County had its case total revised downward by one, from 96 to 95.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 16 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 280 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi county cases

Alcorn 12

Benton 13

Calhoun 59

Chickasaw 117

Clay 86

Itawamba 81

Lafayette 110

Lee 95

Marshall 68

Monroe 226

Oktibbeha 110

Pontotoc 26

Prentiss 36

Tippah 69

Tishomingo 21

Union 65

