With 273 new cases and 11 deaths reported Wednesday morning, Mississippi's total of known COVID-19 cases hit 3,360, with 122 known deaths.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss and Union.
Calhoun County also reported an additional death linked to COVID-19, for a total there of two deaths.
Monroe County’s new cases mean it is now tied with Lee County for the most number of known cases in the region, at 46 each. Tippah County is next, at 45 known cases but leads the region in deaths.
Alcorn 7
Benton 5
Calhoun 27
Chickasaw 33
Clay 21
Itawamba 11
Lafayette 36
Lee 46
Marshall 35
Monroe 46
Oktibbeha 41
Pontotoc 15
Prentiss 15
Tippah 45
Tishomingo 1
Union 9