COVID-19 update, 4/15/20

With 273 new cases and 11 deaths reported Wednesday morning, Mississippi's total of known COVID-19 cases hit 3,360, with 122 known deaths.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss and Union.

Calhoun County also reported an additional death linked to COVID-19, for a total there of two deaths.

Monroe County’s new cases mean it is now tied with Lee County for the most number of known cases in the region, at 46 each. Tippah County is next, at 45 known cases but leads the region in deaths.

Alcorn 7

Benton 5

Calhoun 27

Chickasaw 33

Clay 21

Itawamba 11

Lafayette 36

Lee 46

Marshall 35

Monroe 46

Oktibbeha 41

Pontotoc 15

Prentiss 15

Tippah 45

Tishomingo 1

Union 9

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus