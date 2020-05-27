The Mississippi State Health Department on Wednesday reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing, with 18 new deaths.
In total, Mississippi has cumulatively identified 14,044 cases of the novel coronavirus with 670 known deaths.
The Health Department estimates that 9,401 COVID-19 patients in Mississippi have recovered.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties have added new cases: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Union.
The following counties in the region saw their totals revised down, based on further case investigations: Benton, Itawamba and Lafayette.
Northeast Mississippi cases
Alcorn 14
Benton 14
Calhoun 61
Chickasaw 128
Clay 104
Itawamba 85
Lafayette 125
Lee 117
Marshall 76
Monroe 253
Oktibbeha 150
Pontotoc 28
Prentiss 41
Tippah 71
Tishomingo 26
Union 78