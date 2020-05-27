MSDH update screenshot, 5/27/20

The Mississippi State Health Department on Wednesday reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing, with 18 new deaths.

In total, Mississippi has cumulatively identified 14,044 cases of the novel coronavirus with 670 known deaths.

The Health Department estimates that 9,401 COVID-19 patients in Mississippi have recovered.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties have added new cases: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Union.

The following counties in the region saw their totals revised down, based on further case investigations: Benton, Itawamba and Lafayette.

Northeast Mississippi cases

Alcorn 14

Benton 14

Calhoun 61

Chickasaw 128

Clay 104

Itawamba 85

Lafayette 125

Lee 117

Marshall 76

Monroe 253

Oktibbeha 150

Pontotoc 28

Prentiss 41

Tippah 71

Tishomingo 26

Union 78

