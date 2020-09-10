TUPELO • For Rickey Pope, sending care packages to troops isn’t simply a 9/11 tribute; it’s a year-round project.
Pope is the founder and coordinator of MS Project Package, a nonprofit organization that sends monthly care packages to troops overseas. This year was the first time Project Package has hosted a 9/11 program in Tupelo, thanks to a partnership with Volunteer Northeast Mississippi (NEMS).
“We’re just thrilled people have the opportunity … to participate in a 9/11 ceremony,” Pope said. “Hopefully next year it can be better, bigger, with more participants.”
Project Package and Volunteer NEMS are hosting a three-part project that kicked off Tuesday evening with donations of items for care packages and a short 9/11 tribute at the Tupelo National Guard Armory.
Rebecca Nelson, director of Volunteer NEMS, said the group devoted time to a 9/11 program because of the impact Sept. 11, 2001, had on the consciousness of the country.
“We all feel very touched and moved even today when we see those videos,” Nelson said.
MS Project Package has bases in Southaven and Corinth. The organization has a long-running partnership with the Maddox Foundation, the community foundation of Northwest Mississippi, where they collect donations during the month of August to pack boxes for overseas troops to ship off in memorial to those who died on 9/11.
This year mark’s the organization’s 16th anniversary. In August 2004, volunteers with MS Project Package sent 15 boxes to soldiers overseas; by February 2005, volunteers were packing and sending more than 300 care packages to members of the U.S. Armed Forces every month.
Now, MS Project Package sends an average of 700 care packages each month, and Pope said they once sent nearly 5,000 boxes to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team in 2018 thanks to a partnership with the American Legion Post 49. He has also responded to requests for assistance, such as helping a group of wives in Jackson pack and ship 78 boxes.
“We try to cover everyone in Mississippi that we know about, and all the Mid-South area,” Pope said.
MS Project Package obtains addresses for overseas troops through word of mouth, and Pope said he sets up display tables at local Krogers to solicit the addresses of men and women serving overseas. Pope said they can send packages to as many deployed soldiers as needed, but because of COVID-19, operations have decreased to 300 packages each month. According to Pope, the decrease is due in part to having fewer volunteers on-hand and receiving little to no donations during that time.
Pope hopes to find enough Tupelo-based volunteers in Tupelo to pack care packages every Monday, starting sometime between 4:30-5 p.m. to give the community an opportunity to get involved in sending packages to troops.
According to its website, the mission of Volunteer NEMS is to “connect volunteers and nonprofits with the resources they need.” Most times, these resources are each other.
Nelson chose MS Project Package as one of the nonprofit’s two service projects this year and asked businesses, organizations and local nonprofits to donate items like unscented baby wipes, beef jerky, deodorant, puzzle books, sunflower seeds, toothbrushes with a case, snacks and toiletries to fill the care packages.
“It’s items that our troops overseas want, need, deserve – things that we use everyday,” she said.
This year’s project partners included Aspen Dental, BancorpSouth Arena, Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Home Depot, Main Street Dentistry, North MS Family Dentistry, Orthopaedic Institute, Todd’s Big Star, Tractor Supply Company, Wear It Well, WoodmenLife Impact and volunteer Paula Young.
Eleven people attended Tuesday’s 9/11 memorial ceremony, during which Pope reflected on the impact Sept. 11, 2001, had on the nation. Pope, himself a veteran, had retired 11 days before 9/11 and remembers looking at his TV in his living room when news of the initial attack broke.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said.
He called the events of that day a “major point” in American history.
Pope sees MS Project Package as a way to honor members of the U.S. military regularly. The second part of the project, a fundraiser to pay for shipping the care packages overseas, is ongoing at https://woodmenlifeimpact.org/projects/70.
This year’s initial fundraising goal was $1,100, the approximate cost of shipping 100 packages. That goal has already been surpassed.
On Sept. 26, MS Project Package will have a table outside of Kroger, where they will give shoppers a shortened wishlist and ask them to either donate money or items from the list.
Volunteers are currently needed to help man the table, and Nelson invites anyone who wants to donate to contact her at 662-432-0158 or rebecca@unitedwaynems.org. Donated items can be brought to MS Project Package’s Corinth or Southaven locations, or the Tupelo National Armory. Project Package also accepts monetary donations, all of which will be used to pay for shipping.
Pope said he plans to continue supporting local servicemen and servicewomen the best way he knows how: By sending them some much-needed support from the homefront.
“We have a unit from here in this (National Armory) building that’s actually deployed now, we have some other units that are scheduled to be deployed in a few months, and throughout the state,” he said. “I want the community to actually know that we are going to be packing boxes.”