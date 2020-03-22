The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, bringing the state's total number of cases to 207.
Northeast Mississippi counties reporting their first presumptive coronavirus cases are Oktibbeha with two and Chickasaw and Pontotoc with one apiece.
New cases reported in Northeast Mississippi counties include Tippah with four, Lafayette three, Lee one, and Marshall one.
North Mississippi Health Services reported Sunday morning it has seven patients with presumptive positive COVID-19 tests in its hospitals. The NMHS hospitals are located in Tupelo, Amory, Iuka, Pontotoc, West Point, Eupora and Hamilton, Alabama.
There are now confirmed cases in 52 of the state's 82 counties. Hinds has 20 cases, followed by DeSoto with 18, Harrison 15, Forrest 11 and Pearl River 10.
In Northeast Mississippi, Tippah has seven reported cases as of Sunday morning, followed by Lee with six, Lafayette five, Lowndes four, Itawamba and Marshall three apiece, Oktibbeha and Monroe two apiece, and Chickasaw, Clay, Pontotoc, Union and Webster one apiece.
The Health Department reports that 1,321 individuals have been tested.
One death in Mississippi has been linked to coronavirus, a Hancock County man between the ages of 60 and 65 who had chronic underlying conditions, according to the Health Department.
The MSDH announced Saturday it is setting up six drive-up testing sites across the state in the coming days with assistance from the National Guard and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The sites are aimed at those with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever of 100.4 or greater and severe cough or chest pain. The testing sites will check temperatures and get samples to the state Public Health Lab for testing as part of a larger effort to get wide-scale COVID-19 testing under way for those who need it most.
The Mississippi coronavirus hotline is available all day at (877) 978-6453.