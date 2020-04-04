The Mississippi State Health Department reported an additional 97 presumptive cases of COVID-19 and six deaths Saturday morning. The new figures bring the state’s total count of known cases to 1,455 with 35 deaths.
Tippah County continues to lead the region with 31 known cases and three deaths. Chickasaw has two deaths and a total of 15 cases, including a reported outbreak at a longterm care facility.
Lee County has 28 cases, followed by Lafayette with 21 cases.
Other counties with outbreaks of the new coronavirus at longterm care facilities include Adams, Amite, Bolivar, Calhoun, Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Newton, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Prentiss, Smith, Tunica, Union, Warren and Wilkinson.