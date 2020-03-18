TUPELO • Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 34 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 13 newly identified cases on Wednesday morning, including one in DeSoto County.
The newly reported cases are in the following counties: Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Hancock, Harrison, Madison, Pearl River, Perry.
DeSoto County was the only northern Mississippi county among the new cases reported Wednesday. Since testing began, Northeast Mississippi has only one case found thus far, in Monroe County.
On Tuesday night, the city of Hernando Police Department announced that a city employee had tested positive for the new coronavirus.
“The employee is currently undergoing treatment. We at the Hernando Police Department will continue to follow CDC recommendations regarding best practices for minimizing exposure and transfer,” the department announced in a statement posted to Facebook.
Hernando is DeSoto’s county seat.
Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most number of cases at six. Harrison, Leflore and Pearl River counties each have four.