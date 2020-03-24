The Mississippi State Health Department on Tuesday reported an additional 71 presumptive cases of COVID-19 identified through testing, bringing the state total to 320.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County’s known cases have risen to 12. Elsewhere in the region, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc have cases, including some new ones reported Tuesday.
North Mississippi Health Services that as of Tuesday, 13 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized within the system and 14 are considered outpatients. The system has tested 402 individuals and 197 tests remain pending.
According to additional data now provided by the health department, 27 percent of known COVID-19 patients in Mississippi are hospitalized. Testing currently prioritizes hospitalized patients.
Of the known patients, 60 percent are female and 40 percent are male.
Presumptive cases describe an individual who has tested positive for the presence of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the testing was preformed in a local lab or a state health lab. Presumptive specimens eventually receive confirmatory testing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.