LOUISVILLE - Not every bride picks the very first wedding dress they try on as their dream dress. For Madelon Flippo, 24, of Louisville, that moment was just one of many on “Say Yes to the Dress America” as she married Jonathan Flippo, 31, of Louisville, in a mass ceremony on July 10, 2019, that featured 51 other couples from each state, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.
According to TLC’s website, “Say Yes to the Dress America” is a ten-episode wedding series that began Jan. 4 and will end with a two hour wedding extravaganza on March 14, where Madelon and Jonathan Flippo will be featured.
“We’re just so honored to have been the couple selected to represent our state of Mississippi, because this is where both of us have lived our whole lives,” Madelon Flippo said. “We love Mississippi.”
Madelon and Jonathan Flippo met in spring of 2017 and became engaged in December 2018. The idea to be part of “Say Yes to the Dress America” came after a surprise birthday and engagement party for Madelon on Jan. 10. After a friend suggested going on Say Yes to the Dress, she applied.
A few weeks later, she received an email about casting her to represent Mississippi in a special spin-off of "Say Yes to the Dress," that would feature couples from each state. After interviews and selections, she was chosen for the event. At the time, Flippo said she didn’t realize how huge the initial event would be, which entailed couples receiving a free trip to New York for six days, a sight-seeing tour, a private shopping event at Kleinfeld Bridal for brides and Men’s Warehouse for grooms, a state pride reception and mass wedding ceremony for all 52 couples officiated by Randy Fenoli. Couples also received a reception featuring a wedding cake from Buddy Valastro of "Cake Boss," and were featured on "Good Morning America," the morning after the wedding.
Neither Madelon nor Jonathan Flippo knew what to expect but knew it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.
It was so unbelievable that her mother and mother-in-law were afraid it was a scam, Madelon Flippo joked. However, both were there when she finally arrived at Kleinfeld July 8 to pick out her wedding dress.
“Stepping in the doors of Kleinfeld, I just felt really overwhelmed with emotions. I felt like I was dreaming,” Flippo said. “Even though I was there and I could touch the store, touch walls and stuff, I just didn’t believe it was true.”
The brides shopped in two groups, with Flippo in the afternoon group. Fenoli, Ronnie Kleinfeld, bridal designer Hayley Paige, style expert Lilliana Vazquez, and fashion industry veteran Joe Zee, consultants, dress designers and staff were on hand to help brides through the wedding experience.
Fenoli told brides they would find the wedding dress of their dreams and money would not be an object.
Flippo experienced the typical bridal experience: dream dress experience: she told her consultant what she wanted, and then received several possible options. However, Flippo’s initial vision of her wedding dress changed when she put on a dress that had a satin top and lace on the bottom.
“I put it on and I got butterflies,” she said.
There were immediate tears from her mother. The dress designer, Martina Liana, was also present to talk to her about the dress’s design. When Flippo realized the dress had lace magnolias, the state flower, on the bottom, she knew it was hers.
Though she tried on 10 other dresses, she ultimately stayed with her first choice. She described the moment when Randy Fenoli came in before she said yes as the best part of the experience.
A 128-member team made alterations for brides’ dresses in approximately 36 hours, Flippo said.
The day of the ceremony was similarly magical, Flippo said. Crew members and professional hair and makeup artists were on hand to help brides prepare for the ceremony, and Flippo said soon everyone was helping each other get ready and cheering whenever a bride came out in her dress. Flippo now considers them family, and several have stayed in touch.
At the actual ceremony, grooms were already waiting, and each bride was called to walk down a staircase and line up in front of Fenoli for the ceremony. Though Madelon and Jonathan Flippo would later have a second ceremony for families and friends in November, Madelon Flippo described each ceremony as special in its own way.
“I know it was 52 couples, but when I walked down the staircase, and Jonathan ... saw me walking down the staircase, it felt like it was really just us two,” Madelon Flippo said.