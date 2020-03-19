The number of positive cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) went up to 50, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health website.
Sixteen new cases in 12 counties were added to the website Thursday. Among new cases added were one each in DeSoto, Forrest, Holmes, Jackson, Jones, Smith, Walthall, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo; and three each in Harrison and Pearl River.
According to MSDH, seven counties reported their first coronavirus case.
A total number of 602 people have been tested, including both testing by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and private labs.'
The total number of cases in each county is below.
Bolivar: 2
Coahoma: 2
Copiah: 2
DeSoto: 2
Forrest: 4
Hancock: 2
Harrison: 7
Hinds: 6
Holmes: 6
Jackson: 2
Jones: 1
Leflore: 4
Madison: 1
Monroe: 1
Pearl River: 7
Perry: 1
Smith: 1
Walthall: 1
Wilkinson: 1
Winston: 1
Yazoo: 1