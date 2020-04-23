Mississippi has now crossed the threshold of 5,000 total COVID-19 cases identified in the state through testing, with 259 new cases in the state reported by the Health Department Thursday morning.
There are now 5,153 known presumptive cases, with the total death toll rising by eight to hit 201.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Union.
With 10 new cases reported Thursday, Monroe County has 109 cases, 44 of them in longterm care facilities.
The North Mississippi Health Services system reports 17 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, with an additional 168 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 8
Benton 9
Calhoun 43
Chickasaw 52
Clay 28
Itawamba 30
Lafayette 81
Lee 66
Marshall 40
Monroe 109
Oktibbeha 45
Pontotoc 18
Prentiss 29
Tippah 49
Tishomingo 5
Union 14