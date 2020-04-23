covid19-ms-2020-04-22

Mississippi has now crossed the threshold of 5,000 total COVID-19 cases identified in the state through testing, with 259 new cases in the state reported by the Health Department Thursday morning.

There are now 5,153 known presumptive cases, with the total death toll rising by eight to hit 201.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Union.

With 10 new cases reported Thursday, Monroe County has 109 cases, 44 of them in longterm care facilities.

The North Mississippi Health Services system reports 17 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, with an additional 168 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 8

Benton 9

Calhoun 43

Chickasaw 52

Clay 28

Itawamba 30

Lafayette 81

Lee 66

Marshall 40

Monroe 109

Oktibbeha 45

Pontotoc 18

Prentiss 29

Tippah 49

Tishomingo 5

Union 14

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus