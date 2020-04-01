Mississippi’s total of known COVID-19 cases now tops 1,000, with 136 presumptive cases and two deaths reported Wednesday morning.
The state total of known cases is now 1,073, with all but five of Mississippi’s 82 counties reporting cases.
In Northeast Mississippi, Tippah County has the most identified cases at 28. As of Wednesday, the other leading counties in the region were Lee with 25 cases, Oktibbeha at 18, and Lafayette and Marshall, each with 15.
Just outside the region, DeSoto County remains has one of the highest total cases counts, with 94 known cases.
The Health Department also reports that it is investigating outbreaks in longterm care facilities, like nursing homes, in the following counties: Amite, Bolivar, Jackson, Lauderdale, Smith, Tunica and Warren.