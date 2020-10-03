The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000 with the latest report from the Mississippi State Department (MSDH) on Saturday.
MSDH reported 609 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 100,167.
Sixteen new deaths were also reported, bringing the state's death toll to 3,011.
In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Itawamba (1), Lafayette (1), and Monroe (1).
MSDH also reported 122 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday October 2, North Mississippi Health Services has 35 positive inpatients and 6,971 positive outpatients.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 857
Benton 248
Calhoun 542
Chickasaw 715
Clay 611
Itawamba 909
Lafayette 2258
Lee 3027
Marshall 1127
Monroe 1283
Oktibbeha 1848
Pontotoc 1323
Prentiss 896
Tippah 729
Tishomingo 721
Union 1029