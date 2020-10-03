COVID-19 cases and death for Mississippi as of October, 2, 2020

COVID-19 cases and death for Mississippi as of October, 2, 2020

The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000 with the latest report from the Mississippi State Department (MSDH) on Saturday.

MSDH reported 609 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 100,167.

Sixteen new deaths were also reported, bringing the state's death toll to 3,011.

In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Itawamba (1), Lafayette (1), and Monroe (1).

MSDH also reported 122 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday October 2, North Mississippi Health Services has 35 positive inpatients and 6,971 positive outpatients.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 857

Benton 248

Calhoun 542

Chickasaw 715

Clay 611

Itawamba 909

Lafayette 2258

Lee 3027

Marshall 1127

Monroe 1283

Oktibbeha 1848

Pontotoc 1323

Prentiss 896

Tippah 729

Tishomingo 721

Union 1029

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus