TUPELO • Mississippi is expanding vaccination eligibility to anyone 50 years of age and older, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Thursday.
To date, 94% of COVID-19 related deaths (6,381) and 80% (7,342) of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Mississippi have been among those 50 and older, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
“So far, about 350,000 persons aged 50 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state," State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. "We are expanding our eligibility to this age group to increase the access to vaccination in this vulnerable population and prevent hospitalizations and deaths."
The announcement comes less than a week after teachers and first responders were declared eligible on March 1, and one day after Reeves lifted the state's county mask mandates and allowed businesses to operate at full capacity.
A total of 690,874 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered as of Wednesday – 443,535 first doses and 247,339 second doses.
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Mississippi had a population of 2.9 million as of July 1, 2019. That means just under 15% of Mississippians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 8% have been fully vaccinated.
Appointments can be scheduled at Mississippi State Department of Health drive-thru locations by visiting covidvaccine.umc.edu or calling the state's COVID hotline at 877-978-6453.
Residents can reach out to their local health care provider, hospital or pharmacy to inquire about scheduling a vaccination appointment.