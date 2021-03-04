TUPELO • Mississippi is expanding vaccination eligibility to anyone 50 years of age or older, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Thursday.
The announcement comes less than a week after teachers and first responders were declared eligible on March 1, and one day after Reeves lifted the state's county mask mandates and allowed businesses to operate at full capacity.
A total of 666,502 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered as of Wednesday – 429,557 first doses and 236,945 second doses.
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Mississippi had a population of 2.9 million as of July 1, 2019. That means only about 14% of Mississippians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Fewer than 8% have been fully vaccinated.
Appointments can be scheduled at Mississippi State Department of Health drive-thru locations by visiting covidvaccine.umc.edu or calling the state's COVID hotline at 877-978-6453.
Residents can reach out to their local health care provider, hospital or pharmacy to inquire about scheduling a vaccination appointment.
Mississippians currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
- All Healthcare Workers and EMT / paramedics
- Persons 50 years of age or older
- Persons 18 - 49 years of age with underlying medical condition
- All teachers/staff/employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- All first responders (including law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials)