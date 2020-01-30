Amid calls for prison reforms following the deaths of at least 12 incarcerated people since late December, many are participating in a letter writing campaign to support those in prison.
The Mississippi Freedom Letters Campaign launched in January with the goal of writing all incarcerated people, approximately 30,000, letters of encouragement and support. Garrett Felber, an assistant professor of history at the University of Mississippi, said he created the campaign as a creative way to raise awareness and put pressure on the state.
“It’s a way for a lot of us to understand the magnitude of the crisis and to understand that there is not going to be a really quick fix to this because this crisis was happening long before late December,” Felber said.
Felber, who is located in Oxford, said he felt disconnected and helpless from much of the activism responding to the crisis in Jackson and wanted to create a way people can help on a large scale. He contacted Pauline Rogers of the RECH Foundation, which has been doing re-entry work for more than 30 years, to discuss different forms of protests. Rogers suggested writing to people inside as a powerful way to let them know there were outside efforts to support them.
Felber also hoped the campaign would draw attention by the amount of labor it would create on the prisons themselves.
“I imagine that this campaign creates a lot of labor and work for people at the prisons collecting the mail, distributing it,” Felber said. “(It is) a way to keep putting pressure on certain various points on the prison while of course also supporting people inside and letting them know that they’re loved and not forgotten and that we’re fighting for them.”
He noted some anti-prison groups regularly do letter writing and integrated the campaign into weekly meetings, while other groups, such as churches, political groups and universities across the US have organized group nights to write letters. Additionally, he has seen some individuals writing letters on their own on a consistent basis.
Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, a nonpartisan group of politically progressive voters, began participating in the campaign at their Tuesday Power Lunch meetings on Jan. 21. About 10 members gathered to write 50 letters, and on Jan. 28, a group of 11 members gathered to write approximately the same amount. Indivisible member Amanda Hughes, who has previous experience with incarcerated people, suggested offering a human response to those caught in the crisis.
“We’re just trying to support in any way that we can and feel like we’re doing something,” Hughes said.
Hughes gave participants pre-addressed envelopes and provided writing supplies, but would welcome donations for stamps. The goal is to continue writing letters at the Tuesday lunches.
Mary Jane Meadows, one of the group’s leaders, said the campaign was important in showcasing the group’s motto to promote equality, inclusion and justice through action. Meadows noted that the group stays active in the justice issues outside of protests and saw the prison crisis as one requiring attention.
“In the state, this is just in our face and we need to respond in a humanitarian way and say this is not acceptable,” Meadows said.
Letter writing events are also occurring at Ole Miss, and Felber suggested using it to build community. He encouraged universities to have student anti-prison groups that do letter writing and different sorts of campaigns, and hopes more work similar to the campaign will grow out of it.
“We did two of these events and people just started asking, ‘Well, when’s the next one?’ so we’re just making it biweekly, which has been a long term goal of mine anyway,” Felber said.
Some groups have responded to the campaign by thinking of other ways to be involved and support incarcerated people, Felber said.
“To me, one of the benefits I like the most based on (the) level of (this) campaign is that instead of people getting a constant stream of deaths and that’s the only thing they’re getting, they can plug into a more proactive way of keeping in touch and supporting,” Felber said.
Meadows noted that the current campaign served as education for Indivisible Northeast Mississippi and highlighted how Mississippi still “has a lot of opportunities to grow.” She tied it to the work of Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative and writer of the movie “Just Mercy,” by noting how those incarcerated “have disappeared from our society.”
“It’s a very unjust situation, and even when we have spoken with our senators, Sen. Wicker suggested that we need sentencing reform, so we will be looking at that as it progresses,” Meadows said.
The group is planning a trip to Jackson to meet with state legislators and will continue planning strategic actions, such as calling state legislators and the governor multiple times when issues arise.
“If we all do them, all 200 of us, a ton on the same day, we have a big impact,” Meadows said.
Felber said he thought the crisis would continue if the state turns “this into a cry for more budget rather than decarceration.” He suggested anyone looking for more updates or on-the-ground grassroots efforts to follow the Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition on Facebook and Twitter, as well as consider donations to their fundraiser for humanitarian aid to support families with incarcerated people.
More information about the campaign can be found at https://mumiconference2019.wixsite.com/mysite. Information about Indivisible Northeast Mississippi can be found on their Facebook page or by calling 662-350-0058.