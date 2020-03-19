The Mississippi State Health Department on Thursday announced the first known death of a state resident linked to the coronavirus.
The individual was a male from Hancock County, aged 60 to 65, and died in a Louisiana hospital, according to the Health Department.
“I am extremely saddened to report this death. My heart goes out to this gentleman’s wife and family. While we knew it was a strong possibility that we would soon have a COVID-19 death, it doesn’t make it any easier to handle,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
The Health Department has reported 50 presumptive cases, with 602 people tested.
Presumptive cases describe an individual who has tested positive for the presence of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the testing was preformed in a local lab or a state health lab. Presumptive specimens eventually receive confirmatory testing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.