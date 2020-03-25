Four additional deaths were announced Wednesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Late Wednesday afternoon the state Health Department announced the deaths of a Wilkinson County male and a Tunica County female. The Wilkinson County man was between the ages of 85 to 90 years old with underlying conditions. He died while hospitalized. The Tunica County woman was between the ages of 75 to 80 and died in a long-term care facility.
Previously reported deaths include a Holmes County man and a Webster County man.
The Holmes County man was between the ages of 60 and 65 and had underlying health conditions, according to information released by the state Health Department. He died while hospitalized.
The Webster County man was between the ages of 65 and 70, with underlying health conditions, and also died while hospitalized.
Mississippi’s total count of known COVID-19 deaths now stands at five. Known cases now total 377, with 57 new cases also reported Wednesday by the Health Department.
Lee County’s numbers have climbed again and now stand at 14. Other counties in the region now also have additional known cases, including Calhoun, Marshall, Oktibbeha and Union. Prentiss County now also has its first reported case.
“We knew that more deaths would be inevitable, just as we expect numerous new cases. It is a very sad update to report, regardless,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs in a statement. “Please do your part by practicing all preventive measures. It is vitally important that we all do what we can right now to help slow the spread of this virus.”