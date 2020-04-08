The number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi surpassed 2,000 on Wednesday.
On April 8, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 88 new cases and eight new deaths. The department also reported three new outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total of known cases is now 2,003, with 67 deaths.
Northeast Mississippi’s population hub of Lee County now has 40 known cases. The smaller and more rural Tippah County added one new case, bringing its total of known cases to 37. Tippah County also added a fourth death as a result of the virus.
Oktibbeha County added one new case to reach a total of 30. Lafayette County has a total of 26 cases.
Statewide, just less than 30 percent of all known cases are hospitalized. Wednesday morning, North Mississippi Health Services reports that it has 21 patients hospitalized but the number of COVID-19 outpatients jumped 52 percent, going from 50 to 76.
Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases
Alcorn 6
Benton 5
Calhoun 13
Chickasaw 17
Clay 11
Itawamba 5
Lafayette 26
Lee 40
Marshall 24
Monroe 19
Oktibbeha 30
Pontotoc 13
Prentiss 10
Tippah 37
Tishomingo 1
Union 6