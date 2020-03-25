A Holmes County man is the second Mississippian known to die from the coronavirus, the state Health Department announced Wednesday.
Mississippi’s total count of known COVID-19 cases now stands at 377, with 57 new cases also reported Wednesday by the Health Department.
Lee County’s numbers have climbed again and now stand at 14. Other counties in the region now also have additional known cases, including Calhoun, Marshall, Oktibbeha and Union. Prentiss County now also has its first reported case.
The newest known victim of COVID-19 in the state was between the ages of 60 and 65 and had underlying health conditions, according to information released by the state Health Department. He died while hospitalized.
“We knew that more deaths would be inevitable, just as we expect numerous new cases. It is a very sad update to report, regardless,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs in a statement. “Please do your part by practicing all preventive measures. It is vitally important that we all do what we can right now to help slow the spread of this virus.”