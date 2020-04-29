The Mississippi State Health Department reported an additional 227 known cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 11 new deaths for a total known case count of 6,569 and a death toll of 250.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties added at least one case: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Prentiss.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 188 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi counties
Alcorn 10
Benton 9
Calhoun 51
Chickasaw 68
Clay 34
Itawamba 51
Lafayette 88
Lee 70
Marshall 42
Monroe 157
Oktibbeha 49
Pontotoc 18
Prentiss 32
Tippah 53
Tishomingo 7
Union 16