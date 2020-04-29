Covid Update April 29,2020

Covid-19 cases update for Wednesday April, 29, 2020.

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Health Department reported an additional 227 known cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 11 new deaths for a total known case count of 6,569 and a death toll of 250.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties added at least one case: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Prentiss.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 188 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi counties

Alcorn 10

Benton 9

Calhoun 51

Chickasaw 68

Clay 34

Itawamba 51

Lafayette 88

Lee 70

Marshall 42

Monroe 157

Oktibbeha 49

Pontotoc 18

Prentiss 32

Tippah 53

Tishomingo 7

Union 16

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus