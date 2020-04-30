COVID-19 update, 4/30/20

The Mississippi State Health Department reported an additional 246 known cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 11 new deaths for a total known case count of 6,815 and a death toll of 261.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties added at least one case: Benton, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Union.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized,  with 191 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi counties, total known case numbers:

Alcorn 10

Benton 11

Calhoun 50

Chickasaw 68

Clay 40

Itawamba 57

Lafayette 89

Lee 69

Marshall 43

Monroe 157

Oktibbeha 51

Pontotoc 18

Prentiss 32

Tippah 54

Tishomingo 7

Union 17

