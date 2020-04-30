The Mississippi State Health Department reported an additional 246 known cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 11 new deaths for a total known case count of 6,815 and a death toll of 261.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties added at least one case: Benton, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Union.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 191 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi counties, total known case numbers:
Alcorn 10
Benton 11
Calhoun 50
Chickasaw 68
Clay 40
Itawamba 57
Lafayette 89
Lee 69
Marshall 43
Monroe 157
Oktibbeha 51
Pontotoc 18
Prentiss 32
Tippah 54
Tishomingo 7
Union 17