The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 327 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Monday.

This brings the state total number of known cases to 7,877 and the total number of deaths to 310.

Northeast Mississippi counties reporting at least one new case were: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Union.

The county breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Northeast Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Sunday:

Alcorn 10

Benton 12

Calhoun 56

Chickasaw 78

Clay 52

Itawamba 64

Lafayette 93

Lee 72

Marshall 48

Monroe 175

Oktibbeha 54

Pontotoc 22

Prentiss 32

Tippah 58

Tishomingo 8

Union 30

