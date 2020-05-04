The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 327 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total number of known cases to 7,877 and the total number of deaths to 310.
Northeast Mississippi counties reporting at least one new case were: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Union.
The county breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Northeast Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Sunday:
Alcorn 10
Benton 12
Calhoun 56
Chickasaw 78
Clay 52
Itawamba 64
Lafayette 93
Lee 72
Marshall 48
Monroe 175
Oktibbeha 54
Pontotoc 22
Prentiss 32
Tippah 58
Tishomingo 8
Union 30