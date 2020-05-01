May 1, 2020 COVID-19 update

May 1, 2020 covid-19 cases update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Health Department reported an additional 397 known cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 20 new deaths for a total known case count of 7,212 and a death toll of 281.

Eleven of the deaths reported on Friday occurred between March 29 and April 16, and are based on death certificate investigations, according to MSDH.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties added at least one case: Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Tippah and Union.

Northeast Mississippi counties, total known case numbers:

Alcorn 10

Benton 12

Calhoun 52

Chickasaw 75

Clay 42

Itawamba 59

Lafayette 89

Lee 71

Marshall 44

Monroe 161

Oktibbeha 51

Pontotoc 18

Prentiss 32

Tippah 56

Tishomingo 7

Union 19

