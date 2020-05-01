The Mississippi State Health Department reported an additional 397 known cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 20 new deaths for a total known case count of 7,212 and a death toll of 281.
Eleven of the deaths reported on Friday occurred between March 29 and April 16, and are based on death certificate investigations, according to MSDH.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties added at least one case: Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Tippah and Union.
Northeast Mississippi counties, total known case numbers:
Alcorn 10
Benton 12
Calhoun 52
Chickasaw 75
Clay 42
Itawamba 59
Lafayette 89
Lee 71
Marshall 44
Monroe 161
Oktibbeha 51
Pontotoc 18
Prentiss 32
Tippah 56
Tishomingo 7
Union 19