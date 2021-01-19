JACKSON - A Montgomery County man was arrested in Louisiana last week in conjunction with a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation human trafficking investigation.
Dustin D. Swopes, 40, of Kilmichael, was arrested Jan. 15 by the U.S. Marshals Task Force near Monroe, Louisiana. The arrest report said Swopes was located in a residence just east of the city. He was arrested without incident. Swopes was transported to Ouachita Parish Correctional Center where he was charged with exploitation of children and sexual battery. He is currently awaiting extradition to Mississippi.
The arrest is the result of an investigation that started in Montgomery County.
On Dec. 27, 2020, agents with the Special Victims Unit of MBI received information that a 15 year-old female was possibly involved in a human trafficking situation. Agents conducted interviews and gathered evidence which eventually led authorities to Swopes.
If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.