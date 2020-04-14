Mississippi now has more than 3,000 known cases of COVID-19, with 145 new cases and 13 additional deaths reported by the State Health Department Tuesday morning.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County remains at 46 cases and has four deaths. Tippah County follows closely with regard to its case count, with one new case bringing its total to 45. However, the sparsely-populated Tippah County continues to have the highest known death toll in Northeast Mississippi, at 6.
Mississippi’s known total of COVID-19 stands at 3,087. The total hospitalization rate of known COVID-19 patients in the state is 29 percent, and large racial disparities continue to persist in the known cases with black residents overrepresented relative to their share of the population.
Alcorn 7
Benton 5
Calhoun 25
Chickasaw 32
Clay 20
Itawamba 9
Lafayette 33
Lee 46
Marshall 34
Monroe 38
Oktibbeha 37
Pontotoc 15
Prentiss 14
Tippah 45
Tishomingo 2
Union 8