COVID-19 update, 4/14/20

Mississippi now has more than 3,000 known cases of COVID-19, with 145 new cases and 13 additional deaths reported by the State Health Department Tuesday morning.

In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County remains at 46 cases and has four deaths. Tippah County follows closely with regard to its case count, with one new case bringing its total to 45. However, the sparsely-populated Tippah County continues to have the highest known death toll in Northeast Mississippi, at 6.

Mississippi’s known total of COVID-19 stands at 3,087. The total hospitalization rate of known COVID-19 patients in the state is 29 percent, and large racial disparities continue to persist in the known cases with black residents overrepresented relative to their share of the population.

Alcorn 7

Benton 5

Calhoun 25

Chickasaw 32

Clay 20

Itawamba 9

Lafayette 33

Lee 46

Marshall 34

Monroe 38

Oktibbeha 37

Pontotoc 15

Prentiss 14

Tippah 45

Tishomingo 2

Union 8

