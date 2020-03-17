There are now 21 presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus in Mississippi, according to a Tuesday morning update from the state Health Department.
The newly identified positive cases are from Harrison, Hinds, Jackson and Leflore counties.
Nine Mississippi counties now have identified COVID-19 cases: Copiah, Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Leflore, Monroe and Pearl River.
Hinds County has the most number of cases right now, at six. The state’s largest city and it’s capital, Jackson, is in Hinds County.
A total of 389 individuals have now been tested.