COVID-19 update, 4/27/20

Mississippi has crossed the threshold of 6,000 known COVID-19 with 183 cases reported Monday morning and two new deaths for a total death toll of 229.

Monroe County experienced another jump of 10 cases, climbing from 134 to 144 and continues to lead the Northeast Mississippi region by a wide margin.

Within the region, Lafayette follows with 88 cases and Lee has 70 cases. Lafayette added no new cases Monday, and Lee had its case count adjusted downward.

North Mississippi Medical Services reports 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 170 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi counties

Alcorn 8

Benton 9

Calhoun 50

Chickasaw 64

Clay 31

Itawamba 49

Lafayette 88

Lee 70

Marshall 41

Monroe 144

Pontotoc 18

Prentiss 32

Tippah 52

Tishomingo 8

Union 15

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

