The Mississippi State Department of Health is instructing all physicians, clinics and hospitals to refrain from administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine beginning Tuesday after reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
The pause in distribution and administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a result of guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration after six reported U.S. cases of a "rare type of blood clot" in individuals after receiving it. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only one-dose COVID-19 vaccine approved for use thus far in the U.S.
The blood clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and were seen in combination with low platelet levels. All six cases occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination in women between the ages of 18 and 48, resulting in one death.
None of the cases occurred in Mississippi, and the state has not seen any severe adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
State Health Office Dr. Thomas Dobbs stressed that residents who received the Johnson & Johnson shot should "not be worried" because the risk period appears short and the likelihood of an adverse reaction to that specific vaccine is small — less than one in a million based on current data.
The CDC recommends that people who develop severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine contact their physician or clinic.
Byers reiterated that mild side effects are common, and are nothing to worry about.
"The individuals who may develop a transient headache or flu-like illness within a couple of days after receiving the vaccine, which can typically occur with all three of the vaccines that are out there right now, that's not the type of symptoms we're talking about," Byers said.
MSDH will communicate with physicians, clinics and hospitals to advise them how to respond in the unlikely event that they see someone with this rare reaction, Dobbs said.
The CDC/FDA pause does not apply to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
"We're talking about a rare complication related to one of the three vaccines (Johnson & Johnson) that we have," Dobbs said. "And the relative risk of the vaccine, even with this horrible complication, is so much less common than death with COVID."
Mississippi has administered about 1.477 million doses of the vaccine as of Tuesday. Around 42,000 of those doses were Johnson & Johnson. That's less than 3% of total doses administered in the state.
More than 95,000 Johnson & Johnson doses have been ordered and distributed by the state — with around 40,000 distributed in the past week — but MSDH has told providers not to utilize the doses until additional information is distributed by the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Those thousands of doses won't go to waste. The pause is temporary, Byers said, and MSDH will make sure that providers who received shipments of Johnson & Johnson that they haven't administered yet are maintaining it in the appropriate conditions for it to remain viable.
Of those Johnson & Johnson doses administered to Mississippians, 54% went to women and 46% to men. 54% of Mississippi's J&J recipients were white while 37% were Black.
Only 5% of the J&J doses administered to Mississippi residents went to individuals 16-24 years old, while 14% went to individuals 25-39 years old and 16% went to those 40-49 years old.
More than 65% of the doses went to people ages 50 and older, which are outside the age range determined to be at risk for the rare clotting event associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
MSDH continues to encourage Mississippians to receive one of the two-dose mRNA vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna. Appointments can be scheduled at drive-thru locations throughout the state by visiting covidvaccine.umc.edu or calling MSDH's vaccination hotline at 877-978-6453.
"Fighting the COVID pandemic hasn't been easy this whole time, but we're still in the fight, so we want you to go out and get your Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if you haven't had it yet," Dobbs said. "We've got a little ways to go on this, so keep fighting."