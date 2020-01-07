Mississippi is one of the top gambling states in the country, according to the American Gaming Association.
Based on data from the gaming association, a Mississippi resident spends $717 a year gambling.
Mississippi had the third highest average, only trailing behind Oklahoma, where a resident spends about $1,141 a year and Nevada, where a resident spends $3,928 a year.
Here's a breakdown of the average amount a resident gambles per year in other states:
- Louisiana - $674
- Rhode Island -$620
- New Mexico - $525
- Iowa - $510
- Delaware - $447
- West Virginia - $345
- Washington - $336
- Indiana - $335
- New Jersey - $326
- North Dakota - $320
- Maryland - $290
- South Dakota - $288
- Michigan - $286
- Missouri - $286
- Colorado - $281
- Minnesota - $269
- Arizona - $265
- Oregon - $263
- Pennsylvania - $254
- Montana - $250
- Connecticut - $236
- Wisconsin - $229
- Kansas - $229
- California - $211
- New York - $179
- Ohio - $159
- Florida - $147
- Illinois - $108
- Maine - $107
- Idaho - $89
- Massachusetts - $40
The data was put together by betting and gaming site casinoinsider.com using data from the American Gaming Association (americangaming.org).