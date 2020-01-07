Sports Betting-Mississippi

Guests and employees stand inside the sports bar at Island View Casino Resort’s new non-smoking casino that opened in June, in Gulfport.

 John Fitzhugh | The Sun Herald

Mississippi is one of the top gambling states in the country, according to the American Gaming Association.

Based on data from the gaming association, a Mississippi resident spends $717 a year gambling.

Mississippi had the third highest average, only trailing behind Oklahoma, where a resident spends about $1,141 a year and Nevada, where a resident spends $3,928 a year.

Here's a breakdown of the average amount a resident gambles per year in other states:

  • Louisiana - $674
  • Rhode Island -$620
  • New Mexico - $525
  • Iowa - $510
  • Delaware - $447
  • West Virginia - $345
  • Washington - $336
  • Indiana - $335
  • New Jersey - $326
  • North Dakota - $320
  • Maryland - $290
  • South Dakota - $288
  • Michigan - $286
  • Missouri - $286
  • Colorado - $281
  • Minnesota - $269
  • Arizona - $265
  • Oregon - $263
  • Pennsylvania - $254
  • Montana - $250
  • Connecticut - $236
  • Wisconsin - $229
  • Kansas - $229
  • California - $211
  • New York - $179
  • Ohio - $159
  • Florida - $147
  • Illinois - $108
  • Maine - $107
  • Idaho - $89
  • Massachusetts - $40

The data was put together by betting and gaming site casinoinsider.com using data from the American Gaming Association (americangaming.org).

