Mississippi is receiving over $500 million in funds to help with its child care crisis caused from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The White House announced Thursday the release of $39 billion of American Rescue Plan funds to states, territories and tribes.
Each state, tribe and territory will receive money through two types of funding — child care stabilization and flexible funding.
"These providers have been on the front-lines caring for the children of essential workers and support parents, especially mothers, who want to get back to work," a Biden Administration press release read. "These funds are a critical step to pave the way for a strong economic recovery and a more equitable future."
The funds will help early childhood educators and family child care providers keep their doors open, according to the Biden Administration.
Mississippi will get $199,344,951 in child care flexible funding and $319,476,474 in child care stabilization, totaling out to $518,821,425.