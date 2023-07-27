V.SABA_MississippiJails_03_Final.jpg

\In 1950, the federal government sent governors model legislation that would restrict incarcerating people for mental illness to “extreme” emergencies. Mississippi didn’t adopt it. Nearly 40 years later, Mae Evelyn Boston, right, died in a Mississippi county jail just a few miles from a hospital while she waited for a mental health evaluation. (Vanessa Saba, special to ProPublica.)

This article contains descriptions of threats of violence and mental illness. If you or someone you know needs help:

Colett Boston, left, and Everlean Boston hold a photograph of their mother, Mae Evelyn Boston, in Oxford, Mississippi. When the sisters were young, their mother died in jail as she went through the civil commitment process. (Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today)
The chancery courthouse in Lafayette County, at the site that previously housed the county jail where Mae Evelyn Boston died (Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today)

