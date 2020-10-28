The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Wednesday reported 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths as of Oct. 27. MSDH also reported 132 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
In Northeast Mississippi, Benton reported two additional deaths, while Chickasaw and Tippah reported one additional death each.
Mississippi reports 117,617 cases of COVID-19 and 3,302 total deaths since March 11. Approximately 101,385 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 25.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 53 positive inpatients and 8,084 positive outpatients as of Oct. 28.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (24), Benton (7), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (5), Clay (5), Itawamba (13), Lafayette (19), Lee (25), Marshall (11), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (16), Prentiss (11), Tippah (18), Tishomingo (5) and Union (61).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1045
Benton 367
Calhoun 633
Chickasaw 867
Clay 710
Itawamba 1172
Lafayette 2550
Lee 3665
Marshall 1484
Monroe 1538
Oktibbeha 2048
Pontotoc 1506
Prentiss 1092
Tippah 949
Tishomingo 827
Union 1258