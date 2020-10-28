COVID screenshot update, 10/28/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Wednesday reported 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths as of Oct. 27. MSDH also reported 132 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

In Northeast Mississippi, Benton reported two additional deaths, while Chickasaw and Tippah reported one additional death each.

Mississippi reports 117,617 cases of COVID-19 and 3,302 total deaths since March 11. Approximately 101,385 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 25.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 53 positive inpatients and 8,084 positive outpatients as of Oct. 28.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (24), Benton (7), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (5), Clay (5), Itawamba (13), Lafayette (19), Lee (25), Marshall (11), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (16), Prentiss (11), Tippah (18), Tishomingo (5) and Union (61).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1045

Benton 367

Calhoun 633

Chickasaw 867

Clay 710

Itawamba 1172

Lafayette 2550

Lee 3665

Marshall 1484

Monroe 1538

Oktibbeha 2048

Pontotoc 1506

Prentiss 1092

Tippah 949

Tishomingo 827

Union 1258

danny.mcarthur@journalinc.com

Twitter: @Danny_McArthur_

