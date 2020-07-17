july 18 update

The Mississippi State Health Department on Saturday reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths.

From Saturday's new deaths, one was reported in Lee County and one in Monroe County. 

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 41,846 with 1,346 deaths as a result of the virus.

25,932 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 12.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 63 hospitalized patients as of Friday.

North Mississippi total case counts

Alcorn 143

Benton 75

Calhoun 225

Chickasaw 326

Clay 289

Itawamba 177

Lafayette 577

Lee 747

Marshall 370

Monroe 507

Oktibbeha 689

Pontotoc 472

Prentiss 172

Tippah 181

Tishomingo 151

Union 319

