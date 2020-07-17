The Mississippi State Health Department on Saturday reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths.
From Saturday's new deaths, one was reported in Lee County and one in Monroe County.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 41,846 with 1,346 deaths as a result of the virus.
25,932 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 12.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 63 hospitalized patients as of Friday.
North Mississippi total case counts
Alcorn 143
Benton 75
Calhoun 225
Chickasaw 326
Clay 289
Itawamba 177
Lafayette 577
Lee 747
Marshall 370
Monroe 507
Oktibbeha 689
Pontotoc 472
Prentiss 172
Tippah 181
Tishomingo 151
Union 319