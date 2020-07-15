COVID-19 screenshot update, 7/15/20

The Mississippi State Health Department on Wednesday reported 1,025 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

The number of patients with confirmed and suspected COVID-19 infections, patients in an ICU and patients on ventilators reached all-time highs on Tuesday.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 38,567 with 1,290 deaths as a result of the virus.

Of the 18 deaths reported Wednesday, seven occurred between July 7 and July 11 and were identified from death certificate reports.

25,932 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 12.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 66 hospitalized patients on Wednesday, an increase of eight patients since Tuesday.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (10), Benton (9), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (9), Clay (6), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (9), Lee (22), Marshall (3), Monroe (19), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (16), Prentiss (5), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (14) and Union (8).

North Mississippi total case counts

Alcorn 123

Benton 58

Calhoun 187

Chickasaw 313

Clay 274

Itawamba 163

Lafayette 536

Lee 662

Marshall 310

Monroe 491

Oktibbeha 644

Pontotoc 406

Prentiss 134

Tippah 154

Tishomingo 125

Union 266

