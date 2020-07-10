Friday, July 10, 2020 COVID-19 Update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday morning reported 1,031 new COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number of coronavirus cases to 34,622.

The health department also reported 11 new deaths which brought the state's death toll to 1,215.

In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County reported one new death.

All Northeast Mississippi counties except Tippah County reported additional cases.

MSDH also reported 109 current outbreaks in long term care facilities. North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 52 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:

Alcorn 94

Benton 44

Calhoun 160

Chickasaw 293

Clay 256

Itawamba 145

Lafayette 464

Lee 600

Marshall 276

Monroe 439

Oktibbeha 589

Pontotoc 339

Prentiss 117

Tippah 144

Tishomingo 97

Union 246

