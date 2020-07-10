The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday morning reported 1,031 new COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number of coronavirus cases to 34,622.
The health department also reported 11 new deaths which brought the state's death toll to 1,215.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County reported one new death.
All Northeast Mississippi counties except Tippah County reported additional cases.
MSDH also reported 109 current outbreaks in long term care facilities. North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 52 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:
Alcorn 94
Benton 44
Calhoun 160
Chickasaw 293
Clay 256
Itawamba 145
Lafayette 464
Lee 600
Marshall 276
Monroe 439
Oktibbeha 589
Pontotoc 339
Prentiss 117
Tippah 144
Tishomingo 97
Union 246