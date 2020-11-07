The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,031 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.
The health department also reported 107 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Itawamba, Lee, Tippah and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 125,885, with 3,433 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 53 positive inpatients and 8,540 positive outpatients as of Nov. 6.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (9), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (10), Clay (2), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (19), Lee (51), Marshall (22), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (14), Prentiss (14), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (10) and Union (21).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1,193
Benton 412
Calhoun 652
Chickasaw 907
Clay 756
Itawamba 1,264
Lafayette 2,693
Lee 4,010
Marshall 1,672
Monroe 1,653
Oktibbeha 2,141
Pontotoc 1,659
Prentiss 1,178
Tippah 1,035
Tishomingo 888
Union 1,351