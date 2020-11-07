Nov. 8 art

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,031 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The health department also reported 107 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

In northeast Mississippi, Clay County reported two deaths. Marshall and Prentiss counties reported one new death each.

Itawamba, Lee, Tippah and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 125,885, with 3,433 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 53 positive inpatients and 8,540 positive outpatients as of Nov. 6.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (9), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (10), Clay (2), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (19), Lee (51), Marshall (22), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (14), Prentiss (14), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (10) and Union (21).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1,193

Benton 412

Calhoun 652

Chickasaw 907

Clay 756

Itawamba 1,264

Lafayette 2,693

Lee 4,010

Marshall 1,672

Monroe 1,653

Oktibbeha 2,141

Pontotoc 1,659

Prentiss 1,178

Tippah 1,035

Tishomingo 888

Union 1,351

