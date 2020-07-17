The Mississippi State Health Department on Friday reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases as the statewide case total surpassed 40,000.
The state also reported 24 deaths, including two in Monroe County. Of those 24 deaths, seven occurred between May 11 and July 7 and were identified from death certificate reports.
The number of patients in an ICU reached a new high of 253 as of Thursday evening, up from 247 the previous day.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 40,892 with 1,332 deaths as a result of the virus.
25,932 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 12.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 63 hospitalized patients on Friday, an increase of one patient from the previous day.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (8), Benton (4), Calhoun (8), Chickasaw (6), Clay (4), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (24), Lee (33), Marshall (10), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (10), Tippah (21), Tishomingo (5) and Union (25).
North Mississippi total case counts
Alcorn 136
Benton 67
Calhoun 202
Chickasaw 337
Clay 285
Itawamba 177
Lafayette 536
Lee 728
Marshall 334
Monroe 506
Oktibbeha 662
Pontotoc 448
Prentiss 155
Tippah 180
Tishomingo 142
Union 307