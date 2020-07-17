Mississippi COVID-19 Cases and Deaths map

COVID-19 Update for Friday July, 17, 2020.

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Health Department on Friday reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases as the statewide case total surpassed 40,000.

The state also reported 24 deaths, including two in Monroe County. Of those 24 deaths, seven occurred between May 11 and July 7 and were identified from death certificate reports.

The number of patients in an ICU reached a new high of 253 as of Thursday evening, up from 247 the previous day.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 40,892 with 1,332 deaths as a result of the virus.

25,932 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 12.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 63 hospitalized patients on Friday, an increase of one patient from the previous day.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (8), Benton (4), Calhoun (8), Chickasaw (6), Clay (4), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (24), Lee (33), Marshall (10), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (10), Tippah (21), Tishomingo (5) and Union (25). 

North Mississippi total case counts

Alcorn 136

Benton 67

Calhoun 202

Chickasaw 337

Clay 285

Itawamba 177

Lafayette 536

Lee 728

Marshall 334

Monroe 506

Oktibbeha 662

Pontotoc 448

Prentiss 155

Tippah 180

Tishomingo 142

Union 307

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus