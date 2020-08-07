COVID-19 Update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,036 new COVID-19 cases, including 51 in Lee County, bringing the statewide total to 65,436.

MSDH also reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths as of 6 p.m. Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,848.

In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss and Union counties.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 55 COVID-19 hospitalized as of Friday, with 3,604 total outpatients.

As of this week, MSDH reports a total of 42,391 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Every Northeast Mississippi county reported new coronavirus cases. The number of new cases in each county are: Alcorn (15), Benton (9), Calhoun (7), Chickasaw (9), Clay (10), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (19), Lee (51), Marshall (36), Monroe (22), Oktibbeha (6), Prentiss (17), Tippah (17), Tishomingo (13) and Union (39).

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 397

Benton 142

Calhoun 407

Chickasaw 450

Clay 392

Itawamba 348

Lafayette 956

Lee 1383

Marshall 674

Monroe 769

Oktibbeha 1096

Pontotoc 809

Prentiss 403

Tippah 342

Tishomingo 363

Union 601

