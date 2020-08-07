The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,036 new COVID-19 cases, including 51 in Lee County, bringing the statewide total to 65,436.
MSDH also reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths as of 6 p.m. Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,848.
In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss and Union counties.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 55 COVID-19 hospitalized as of Friday, with 3,604 total outpatients.
As of this week, MSDH reports a total of 42,391 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Every Northeast Mississippi county reported new coronavirus cases. The number of new cases in each county are: Alcorn (15), Benton (9), Calhoun (7), Chickasaw (9), Clay (10), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (19), Lee (51), Marshall (36), Monroe (22), Oktibbeha (6), Prentiss (17), Tippah (17), Tishomingo (13) and Union (39).
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 397
Benton 142
Calhoun 407
Chickasaw 450
Clay 392
Itawamba 348
Lafayette 956
Lee 1383
Marshall 674
Monroe 769
Oktibbeha 1096
Pontotoc 809
Prentiss 403
Tippah 342
Tishomingo 363
Union 601