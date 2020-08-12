The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,081 new cases of COVID-19, including 42 in Lee County.
Forty-five new deaths were reported across the state. Lafayette County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death.
Seventeen of the 45 deaths occurred between July 26 and Aug. 6 and were identified through death certificate reports, including two in Tishomingo and one in Union.
Statewide, there have been 69,374 cases and 1,989 deaths during the pandemic.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 12, North Mississippi Health Services has 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — an decrease of 19 from the previous day. NMHS has had 4,110 total outpatients.
There have been 49,836 COVID-19 patients statewide who have been presumed recovered as of Aug. 9.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi region reported new cases.
Here are the number of new cases in each county: Alcorn (4), Benton (9), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (12), Clay (3), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (31), Lee (42), Marshall (17), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (18), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (7) and Union (38).
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 439
Benton 154
Calhoun 426
Chickasaw 488
Clay 404
Itawamba 395
Lafayette 1018
Lee 1563
Marshall 729
Monroe 831
Oktibbeha 1136
Pontotoc 857
Prentiss 441
Tippah 388
Tishomingo 444
Union 700