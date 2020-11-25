COVID Update November 25

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 24. MSDH also reported 158 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Tishomingo County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death, and Alcorn reported two.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 145,636 and 3,745 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 71 positive inpatients and 10,203 positive outpatients as of Nov. 25.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new cases are Alcorn (24), Benton (3), Calhoun (13), Chickasaw (17), Clay (1), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (25), Lee (34), Marshall (13), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (16), Pontotoc (14), Prentiss (8), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (4) and Union (30).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1463

Benton 487

Calhoun 729

Chickasaw 1041

Clay 871

Itawamba 1482

Lafayette 3175

Lee 4876

Marshall 2096

Monroe 1914

Oktibbeha 2408

Pontotoc 1961

Prentiss 1412

Tippah 1230

Tishomingo 1065

Union 1639

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

