The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 24. MSDH also reported 158 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Tishomingo County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death, and Alcorn reported two.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 145,636 and 3,745 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 71 positive inpatients and 10,203 positive outpatients as of Nov. 25.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new cases are Alcorn (24), Benton (3), Calhoun (13), Chickasaw (17), Clay (1), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (25), Lee (34), Marshall (13), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (16), Pontotoc (14), Prentiss (8), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (4) and Union (30).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1463
Benton 487
Calhoun 729
Chickasaw 1041
Clay 871
Itawamba 1482
Lafayette 3175
Lee 4876
Marshall 2096
Monroe 1914
Oktibbeha 2408
Pontotoc 1961
Prentiss 1412
Tippah 1230
Tishomingo 1065
Union 1639