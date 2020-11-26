The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 25. MSDH also reported 193 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Alcorn and Oktibbeha counties in northeast Mississippi reported one new death each.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 147,382 and 3,763 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 71 positive inpatients and 10,203 positive outpatients as of Nov. 25.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new cases are Alcorn (19), Benton (3), Calhoun (8), Chickasaw (28), Clay (28), Itawamba (29), Lafayette (22), Lee (108), Marshall (23), Monroe (46), Oktibbeha (27), Pontotoc (30), Prentiss (25) Tippah (7), Tishomingo (22) and Union (14).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1482
Benton 490
Calhoun 737
Chickasaw 1069
Clay 899
Itawamba 1511
Lafayette 3197
Lee 4984
Marshall 2119
Monroe 1960
Oktibbeha 2435
Pontotoc 1991
Prentiss 1437
Tippah 1237
Tishomingo 1087
Union 1653