By William Moore Daily Journal

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 25. MSDH also reported 193 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Alcorn and Oktibbeha counties in northeast Mississippi reported one new death each.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 147,382 and 3,763 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 71 positive inpatients and 10,203 positive outpatients as of Nov. 25.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new cases are Alcorn (19), Benton (3), Calhoun (8), Chickasaw (28), Clay (28), Itawamba (29), Lafayette (22), Lee (108), Marshall (23), Monroe (46), Oktibbeha (27), Pontotoc (30), Prentiss (25) Tippah (7), Tishomingo (22) and Union (14).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1482

Benton 490

Calhoun 737

Chickasaw 1069

Clay 899

Itawamba 1511

Lafayette 3197

Lee 4984

Marshall 2119

Monroe 1960

Oktibbeha 2435

Pontotoc 1991

Prentiss 1437

Tippah 1237

Tishomingo 1087

Union 1653

